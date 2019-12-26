Boys basketball
The first game of last week was on Tuesday, Dec. 17, against Duluth East.
The first half of the game was fast-paced and very competitive, with the halftime score tied at 33. Neither team could break away. Micah Ladd led the Jackets in scoring with 21 points, four rebounds, five assists, to go along with two steals. Henry Abraham had a near triple double with 18 points, 10 assists, and seven rebounds.
The boys last game of the week was against Wayzata on Friday, Dec. 20. For the second-straight game, the score was tight going into halftime, with C-I leading 29-27. The second half was an absolute shootout, with buckets being traded back and forth non-stop. The Jackets put together an impressive half scoring 58 points. As the smoke cleared, it revealed the Jackets had prevailed in an 87-79 victory. Micah Ladd was a major contributer with 27 points. Abraham also had 30 points to go along with nine assists and five rebounds.
Boys hockey
The first game of this week came on Tuesday, Dec. 17, against the Princeton Tigers. The Jackets took an absolute beating in the first period, going down 5-0. The second period wasn’t much of a change with C-I allowing seven more goals and going down by 12. Princeton added one more goal during the third period, making the final 13-0.
The second game of the week was against North Branch on Thursday, Dec. 19. For the second-straight game, C-I got shut out by a neighbor rival, losing to the Vikings 7-0.
Girls basketball
The lone game last week was against the Forest Lake Rangers on Friday, Dec. 20, where the Jackets were looking to avenge their section finals loss last season.
The girls had a hard-fought first half, with the Jackets going down four, at 29-25. C-I tried to piece together a comeback in the second half, but couldn’t quite, losing by a score of 63-55. C-I did have three players reach double-digits in Amme Sheforgen, Myranda Brooger and Jackie Olander.
The Jackets currently sit at 4-3 for the season.
Wrestling
The Jackets are off to an unusually slow start to their season, falling in dual matches to teams they have traditionally handled easily. Last week, it was Princeton who posted a rare win over C-I, by a score of 40-33. As has been the trend, C-I got off to a slow start at the lower weights, and couldn’t quite rally for the win despite upper weight pins.
The next two days saw the Jackets compete in Rochester at the Minnesota Christmas Tournament, where C-I failed to place anyone in the top eight.
Girls hockey
Cambridge-Isanti-Mora split their two games of the week, beating Northern Lakes 5-2 on Friday, Dec. 20, but then losing to Rogers 5-0 the following night. Sami Olson and Ashton Parnell each had two goals in the win over Northern Lakes.
C-I-M currently holds an even 6-6 record going into the Christmas break, where they will again participate in the newly renamed Herb Brooks Holiday Classic, which was formerly known as the Schwan’s Cup.
Boys swimming and diving
The Jackets hosted their first meet of the season on Tuesday, Dec. 17, losing to Duluth East 99-75. Dylan Hemsworth in diving was the only first-place finish for C-I.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.