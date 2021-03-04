Bomber Soundbites

Boys basketball
The Bombers went undefeated in three games last week. Braham started the week with a close 56-52 win over St. John’s Prep on Thursday, Feb. 25. The next night, Braham had an easier time in defeating Onamia by a final score of 54-36. Finally, on Monday, March 1, the Bombers topped Hinckley-Finlayson 65-57. The wins raises their season record to 10-4.
Girls basketball
Like the boys team, the Bomber girls also went undefeated for the week. On Tuesday, Feb. 23, the Bombers clobbered Isle by a score of 68-10, holding the visiting team to just two points in the second half.Two days later, the Bombers topped Onamia 70-45. Also like the boys, the girls team now sports a 10-4 season record.
Wrestling
Rush City/Braham had a very busy week last week, competing in six matches, going 2-4 in those matches.
The wins for RC/B came against Spectrum by a score of 57-18, and Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway by a score of 66-9. The losses came to Grand Rapids (54-18), Chisago Lakes (43-21), Monticello (47-27), and Cambridge-Isanti (47-30).
