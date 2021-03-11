Bomber Soundbites

Boys Basketball
It was a tougher week for the Bombers, as they dropped two games while winning once. The week started on Tuesday, March 2 with a 57-52 loss to Pine City. It ended on Monday, March 8 with an 85-52 loss to Rush City. Sandwiched in between was a 74-55 win over Oglivie.
Girls basketball
It was an equally tough week for the Bomber girls team, as they lost both of their games last week. On Tuesday, March 2, Braham fell to Pine City 64-42. Three nights later, Braham lost to Oglivie 57-47.
Wrestling
Rush City/Braham finished their regular season by splitting their final triangular, beating St. Croix Lutheran 57-14, but losing to Virginia 64-12.
