Boys basketball
Braham went 1-1 on the week. On Tuesday, Feb. 16, the Bombers easily topped Oglivie 78-39. However, Braham then lost to Aitkin 58-32 on Saturday, Feb. 20. Their game against Floodwood, which was scheduled for Feb. 18, was canceled. The boys team now sits with a 7-4 season record.
Girls basketball
The Braham girls cagers cooled off a little last week, losing twice. The first came against Oglivie, where the Lions topped the Bombers 62-46. The following night, Mora beat Braham 47-38. The losses drop their season record to 8-4.
Wrestling
Rush City/Braham is on a winning streak, coming out on top their last three matches. Last week, after losing to Holdingford 60-3, RC/B beat Proctor/Hermantown 45-27, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/Nevis 42-27, and Crosby-Ironton 45-35.
