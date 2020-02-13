Girls basketball
In their lone action of the week, the Bombers came out victorious over their neighbor rivals, Rush City, in thrilling form as they won 58-56 in overtime.
Hannah Cornelius led all scorers for the game, picking up 21 points. Julia Kuhnke added 14 for the Bombers.
The girls team now touts a 11-10 record as the season starts to wind down, with only three games remaining before the playoffs start.
Boys basketball
Braham didn’t have as much luck going against their rivals as the girls team did, falling to Rush City 52-49. Zach Yerke picked up 15 points for the Bombers, with Kevin Laman adding 14.
Two days earlier, on Tuesday, Feb. 4, Braham did pick up a solid 63-50 win over Oglivie. Laman was the leading scorer against the Lions, picking up 15 points. Jonah Johnson added 13 points in the win.
Braham finished the week with a game in Collegeville versus St. John’s Prep, where they fell 62-58 in another close match-up.
Braham currently sits with a 9-11 record on the season.
Wrestling
After securing the Great River Conference regular season championship, RC/B took on one more dual match-up before tournament play began. On Tuesday, Feb. 4, the team handled North Branch, winning 45-36.
The following Friday, the team hosted the Great River Conference Tournament in Braham, with RC/B also taking the championship in that, scoring 207 team points, just ahead of Mille Lacs, who finished with 202 points.
The team had three first place finishes and four second places to catapult them to the team championship. Taking first was Daniel Mielke (170 pounds), Masyn Londgren (195 pounds) and Austin Sterling (285 pounds). Taking second was Caleb Johnson (106 pounds), Gavon Schroeder (113 pounds), Landon Umbreit (126 pounds) and Carson Shockman (132 pounds).
RC/B received the #6 seed for the Section 7A team tournament and will face #3 Blackduck/Cass Lake Bena on Saturday, Feb. 15, in Royalton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.