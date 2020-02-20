Wrestling
Coming off a conference championship, the Rush City/Braham grapplers were feeling confident. That confidence, however, couldn’t get them to advance in the Section 7A team tournament as they lost to Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena 51-24 in the opening round.
RC/B picked up three pins in the match from Caleb Johnson, Daniel Mielke and Austin Sterling. Masyn Londgren and Isaak Coolidge also earned decision victories.
The team now looks towards hosting the Section 7A individual tournament this Saturday in Rush City, where the top two in each weight class will advance to the state tournament.
Boys basketball
The Bombers are in the midst of a late-season slump, losing their last four games. Included in that slide were two games last week, where the Bombers lost to Isle 66-55 and Hinckley-Finlayson 46-34.
In the Isle game, Luke Bendickson came away with 18 points to lead the Bombers in scoring.
Braham’s record currently sits at 9-13 with just a couple games remaining.
Girls basketball
The Bombers split their games last weekend, going 1-1, which keeps their season record just above .500 at 12-11 with just one game remaining.
In their games last week, Braham lost to Swanville 67-58 on Tuesday, Feb. 11, but then bounced back to defeat Hinckley-Finlayson 69-54 two nights later.
