Bomber Soundbites

Boys basketball
The Bombers went 1-1 last week, beating Carlton 44-37, but losing to Pine City 62-44.
The win against Carlton featured an even division of points, with Zach Yerke getting 12, Kevin Laman getting 11 and Luke Bendickson adding 10.
The Bombers now sit at 3-1 for the season.
Girls basketball
Braham has found themselves in a bit of a funk as they have dropped their last three-straight games, with each loss being by a significant amount.
Included in the current streak were losses to Pine City by a score of 74-36 and Sauk Rapids-Rice by a score of 69-40.
Adelia Pierson was the only Bomber who could gain any sort of momentum against the Dragons, with the junior scoring almost half of the team’s points with 17. Hannah Cornelius came close to double figures, chipping in nine points.
The losses leaves the Bombers with a 2-4 record for the season.
