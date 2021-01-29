Girls basketball
Braham’s hot start to their season continued last week as the Bombers racked up another two wins to bring their season record to 4-0. On Tuesday, Jan. 19, Braham topped visiting Onamia by a score of 51-34. Two days later, they cruised to a 81-34 win over Isle.
Boys basketball
Not to be too much outdone by their female counterparts, the Braham boys team also picked up a pair of wins last week against the same two schools. On Tuesday, Braham topped Onamia 66-53 at Onamia. Three nights later, they had a much easier time of it, topping Isle 66-27.
The boys’ season record now sits at 2-1.
Wrestling
Rush City/Braham’s tendency of deciding individual matches only by pinfall continued last week as they topped North Branch 42-24, with all of the contested weights being decided by a slap of the referee’s hand on the mat. Picking up pins were Gavon Schroeder, Kaden Gorman, and Austin Sterling.
The following day, RCB traveled up to Grand Rapids, where they fell to the Thunderhawks 66-12. Sterling and Kellen Gorman each picked up pins to account for the only scoring for RCB.
Additionally, as a correction from last week’s results, RCB did face Mora in a home triangular on Jan. 14, falling to the Mustangs 74-6.
