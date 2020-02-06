Bomber Soundbites

Girls basketball
The Bombers had a hectic week last week, playing four times in order to make up for a couple postponed games. The girls wound up going 1-3 in those games.
The week started with a 83-39 lopsided loss to Pine City. That was followed by a 62-53 loss at East Central and a 53-50 loss to Mora. The week finished with a thrilling 51-50 win over East Central, avenging one of their losses in the last seven days.
In the win, Hannah Cornelius led the Bombers with 14 points, followed closely by Nickole Duvernay with 11 points and Arin Zimpel with 10.
The Bombers currently sit with a 9-10 record as of Monday, Feb. 3.
Boys basketball
While playing in half of the games as the girls, the Bomber boys had twice as hard a time, facing two strong opponents in the form of Pine City and Mora. The Bombers fell to both teams by similar scores, losing 78-54 to the Dragons and 79-43 to the Mustangs.
Caleb Schusted was the high scorer for Braham against Pine City, picking up 13 points. Zach Yerke was the lone bright spot against Mora, scoring 18 points.
The boys also sit at one game below .500, with a record of 8-9.
