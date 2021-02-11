Bomber Soundbites

Girls basketball
The Bombers went 1-1 on the week, winning convincingly against East Central, but falling in a close game to Rush City. The scores were 53-34 over East Central, and 46-44 in the loss to the Tigers.
Their season record now sits at 6-2.
Boys basketball
The boys did just the opposite of the girls last week, while also going 1-1. Braham’s week started with a 61-50 loss to East Central. But the Bombers rebounded with a thrilling 74-68 overtime win over Rush City.
Their season record is now 4-3.
Wrestling
Rush City/Braham went 1-2 for the week. They started with a 51-16 win over Cloquet. However they then lost twice in Pine City, falling to the hosts 40-28 and Virginia 59-18.
