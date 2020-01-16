Girls basketball
The Bombers went 3-0 in competition last week.
First up was a game against rival Rush City on Tuesday, Jan. 7, which the Bombers won 51-34. Hannah Cornelius had a monster game, picking up almost half of Braham’s total with 24 points.
Two nights later, Braham had to work a little extra-long to secure a 58-51 overtime win against Hinckley-Finlayson.
Despite an injury to starter Adelia Pierson, Braham defeated Upsala 59-53. Cornelius again produced almost half of the team’s points, picking up 25 for the game.
Braham now sits at a 6-6 record for the season.
Boys basketball
In their only action of the week, the Bombers popped above the .500 mark, beating Hinckley-Finlayson 51-43 to bring their season record to 6-5.
Braham had some balanced scoring in the game against the Jaguars, with Kevin Laman leading the way with 14 points, followed by Zach Yerke and John Mankie each adding 10 points.
Wrestling
The team started the week with a win and a loss at the Proctor quad meet. They started off with a nice 45-27 win over Proctor/Hermantown.
The team wasn’t as fortunate in the next match as Pequot Lakes soundly won 62-17.
The team’s other win was in a straight dual match against Pine City/Hinckley-Finlayson by a score of 48-30. The week concluded with four rough outings at the Royalton Duals on Saturday, Jan. 11. RC/B lost to Fosston-Bagley 42-32 in the closest match of the day. They then fell to Minnetonka 48-25, Royaltons-Upsala 60-15 and Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena 57-24.
