Boys basketball
The Bombers were only able to play one of their games in the Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted Tournament, as weather canceled the second day. In their lone game, Braham fell to Dassel-Cokato 51-35. Kevin Laman was the top scorer for the Bombers, putting in 13 points in the loss.
The Bombers currently sit at an even 4-4 record for the season.
Girls basketball
Like the boys, the Braham girls team wound up having an abbreviated holiday tournament as the second day’s games of the Aitkin Tournament were nixed. Unlike the boys, however, the girls were able to grab a close victory in their lone outing, beating Nevis 48-46.
Braham enters the new year toting a 3-5 record.
Wrestling
Rush City/Braham went up against some big-time competition over the holiday break, competing in the Rogers “Holiday Matness.” There, RC/B wound up finishing 26th out of 28 teams. Daniel Mielke was the lone wrestler to make it onto the podium, taking seventh place at 160 pounds.
