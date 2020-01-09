Bomber Soundbites

Girls Basketball
The Bombers started their new year off on the wrong foot, falling to Pierz at home on Friday, Jan. 3, by a final score of 59-38. Braham struggled offensively, with only Hannah Cornelius reaching double digits by scoring 12 points to lead the Bombers. The loss leaves the Bombers with a 3-6 record for the season.
Boys basketball
Braham continued their .500 pace for the season as they went 1-1 for the week coming out of the Christmas break. The Bombers started the new year with a loss to Upsala by a score of 81-54 on Thursday, Jan. 2. They got back on track, however, with a key 53-49 win over rival Rush City on Monday, Jan. 6.
Wrestling
Rush City/Braham made the short trip up Highway 65 on Saturday, Jan. 4, to compete in the 10-team Mora Tournament. There, RC-B placed eighth out of the 10 teams. Landon Umbreit had the top finish for the team, placing third at 126 pounds. Masyn Londgren and Austin Sterling added a pair of fourth-place finishes, at 195 and 285 pounds, respectively.
