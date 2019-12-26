Bomber Soundbites

Boys basketball
Braham had a busy week before taking a break for Christmas, playing three games in four nights. The Bombers came out of the week with a 1-2 record, making their season mark 4-3.
To start the week, Braham took a lopsided loss against Pierz, falling to the Pioneers 65-40. Two nights later, the Bombers suffered a heartbreaking defeat, losing to East Central 40-39. The following night, Braham rebounded by convincingly defeating Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 68-40.
The Bombers will now have a week off before playing in the Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted Invite on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 27-28. Their first game after the Christmas break will be on Thursday, Jan. 2.
Girls basketball
The Bombers have an extended Christmas break this year, after playing their last pre-Christmas game on Monday, Dec. 16. In that game, the Bombers took a loss at the hands of Oglivie by a score of 76-59, extending their skid to four losses in a row.
The Bomber girls will be traveling to Aitkin for their holiday tournament, with the competition still to be determined.
Wrestling
Rush City/Braham entered their holiday break with a dual match in Braham against Mille Lacs, defeating the visitors 60-21. RC/B collected six pinfalls in the match, plus four forfeits to earn the win.
The following night, RC/B traveled to Chisago Lakes to compete in the Wildcats’ Holiday Tournament. The team finished in sixth place with 104 team points in the 12-team tournament. Individually, Daniel Mielke was the top finisher, coming in second at 160 pounds. The team also got third-place finishes from Gavon Schroeder (113 pounds), Carson Shockman (138 pounds) and Austin Sterling (285 pounds).
