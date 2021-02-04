Girls basketball
The Bombers split their games last week, winning once and losing once. The loss came to Pine City at home on Tuesday, Jan. 26, by a score of 57-44. Nickole Duvernay had 21 points for the Bombers in the game. That loss was the first of the season for the Bombers. The win came at Hinckley-Finlayson, by a score of 70-53. Braham currently sits atop the Section 5A East standings with a 5-1 overall record.
Boys basketball
Like the girls team, the Bomber boys also split their games last week. The loss came in a close game against a strong Pine City squad, with the final score being 67-62 in favor of the Dragons. The win came in an even closer game against Swanville, as Braham edged the host Bulldogs 62-61. The win puts Braham again over the .500 mark, with a season record of 3-2.
Wrestling
Everyone else is splitting their week’s record, so why shouldn’t the Rush City/Braham grapplers be any different? In a pair of triangulars last week, RC/B lost twice, but then won twice, with all four matches being on one of the team’s home mat.
On Thursday, Jan. 28, the team fell to Oglivie 46-30, and then lost to Pierz 51-25. The next day, RC/B topped St. Agnes 42-36, and rolled to an easy 60-6 win over Brooklyn Center.
The team’s season record now sits at 3-6.
