Bomber Soundbites

Girls basketball
In what turned out to be the only game of the week thanks to the winter storm, Braham topped visiting Aitkin 71-36 on Tuesday, Jan. 14. Hannah Cornelius continued her strong play, scoring 28 points to lead the Bombers. Arin Zimpel and Ashlynn Giffrow each added 11 points to round out Braham’s double-digit scoring.
Braham’s game at East Central, which was scheduled for last Friday, was postponed until Thursday, Jan. 30.
Boys basketball
Ironically due to the rescheduling at the beginning of the season of a game originally slated for the end of February, the Bomber boys were the only local team to play two games last week, with the team going 1-1.
The Bombers’ first game, which was played at Aitkin on Tuesday, Jan. 14, resulted in a 52-33 loss to the Gobblers. Two nights later, Braham defeated Swanville 71-53.
In the victory, Zach Yerke picked up 26 points, with Kevin Laman also breaking the 20-point barrier, scoring 22.
Braham was scheduled to play Oglivie the following night, but that game was postponed until Feb. 4.
Wrestling
Since their tournament at North Branch on Friday was canceled, Rush City/Braham wound up only competing in one dual match for the week, falling to Holdingford 55-22. RC/B picked up pins from Gavon Schroeder at 113 pounds and Austin Sterling at 285 pounds. They also got a major decision from Daniel Mielke at 170 pounds for the only other contested team points. Their other six points came via a Holdingford forfeit at 126 pounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.