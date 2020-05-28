Cambridge-Isanti girls hockey joins new co-op

They say “keep your friends close and your enemies closer.” Beginning with the 2020-2021 season, this is pretty much what the Cambridge-Isanti girls hockey program will be doing, although it is more out of necessity than animosity.
Pending Minnesota State High School League approval, next season will feature the joining of girls high school hockey players from Cambridge-Isanti, St. Francis, and North Branch to form a new co-op team, who will be called “The Northern Tier Stars.” This new team will replace the old co-op, which was between C-I, Mora, and Pine City. St. Francis and North Branch have already been part of a co-op for several years.
Origins of the change
The changes were initiated approximately a year ago, when the Pine City School Board approved breaking away from the “CIMPC” co-op and forming their own high school program following a presentation from their hockey association that indicated there were enough girls in the youth program to sustain a high school team for the foreseeable future.
Once the formation of Pine City’s team was approved, Mora began the process of deciding if they wanted to stay with Cambridge-Isanti or to form a new co-op with Pine City.
“When you stop a co-op, you have to then entertain a co-op with another school or schools,” explained C-I Activities Director Mark Solberg. “We reached out to Mora to see what their wishes were. After deliberations, they eventually decided to go along with Pine City.” This decision was made official during Mora’s April School Board meeting.
Even if Mora had stayed with C-I, the number of future players from the two schools would have made it difficult to field both a varsity and junior varsity team, something which is vital for maintaining a competitive program.
“Some of our students would be quite young, and it’s really not fair to put younger people against older people (in a sport like hockey),” Solberg said. “Physically, it’s just not a good matchup.”
The birth of a new team
After what Solberg described as “almost daily” discussions with St. Francis and North Branch, it was agreed to propose forming a new co-op with the three schools. Despite the traditional rivalry between the three schools, the co-op appeared to be a good fit for everyone. Last season, the St. Francis/North Branch co-op also didn’t have enough players to field a JV team, and there was no indication their numbers would be increasing.
“We believe a co-op of all three schools will help our numbers stabilize,” Solberg told the C-I School Board during their May 21 meeting. “Secondly, it will reduce costs. Thirdly, I think it will help us become very competitive.”
What’s in a name?
A popular practice with the forming of high school sports co-ops is to give that team a unique nickname of their own, especially when the co-op involves more than two schools and the number of players from each school is relatively comparable. So, despite St. Francis being named the “host” school (every co-op must designate a host school), the decision was made to go with a nickname other than “Bluejackets,” “Saints,” or “Vikings.”
“I give credit to (my assistant) Robin Schultz. She came up with the ‘Northern Tier,’ and together, we all decided on the ‘Stars,’” said Solberg. “ We thought it was a neutral thing. We didn’t want to identify to any one of the three schools.”
That same philosophy was used when it came to choosing the team colors. The uniforms and logo, which have yet to be designed, will feature all three of the schools’ primary colors, plus white, which is the secondary color for all three. This will result in the colorful combination of Royal Blue, Navy Blue, Scarlett Red, and white.
Other logistics, such as coaches and where the team will practice and play games, will be determined once the MSHSL officially approves the new co-op. But Solberg told the board he envisioned splitting practices and games between the Isanti and East Bethel arenas.
