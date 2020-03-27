The Bluejacket boys basketball team might have finished their season on an extremely disappointing note with the state tournament being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but there was plenty for the team to be proud of, including back-to-back section championships and a school-record number of wins in a season with 24.
We here at the Star are also disappointed in the tournament's cancellation as it prevented us from giving this team their deserved state tournament photo coverage as we have done with all other state qualifying teams. Instead, here is a collection of shots from C-I's two section tournament games.
(0) comments
