Boys soccer
The North Branch Vikings had an unusual beginning of the season, having one of the COVID-based rules come into play in their first two games. In an effort to try and mitigate contact between teams, MSHSL has enacted no overtime for this season. North Branch has already had two tie games in regulation. Their season started with a 0-0 tie to last year’s section champion St. Francis on Aug. 27.
The following Tuesday, the Vikings’ game again reached a deadlock, this time with a 1-1 tie with Cambridge-Isanti. North Branch had a lead for most of the game, but the Jackets picked up their goal with less than one minute remaining in the game.
North Branch also dropped a 3-1 game to Chisago Lakes on Sept. 3.
Besides the tie to the Vikings, C-I’s season has begun with a rocky start, taking a 3-0 loss to Chisago Lakes and a 6-1 loss to St. Francis.
Girls soccer
The girls futballers began their season 1-2 in the first week-plus of their season. After getting shut out 5-0 to St. Francis, the Vikings rebounded with an exciting 6-3 win over Cambridge-Isanti. They then again got shut out with a 2-0 loss to Chisago Lakes.
In the C-I game, both teams exchanged goals a minute or so apart, leading to a 3-3 score before the Vikings broke away with three unanswered goals. The Vikings offense was extremely balanced as six different players scored goals in the game. While the Jackets also saw three different players finding the back of the net.
The Jackets also wound up losing to Chisago Lakes and St. Francis, with C-I also being shut out by the Wildcats, but by a score of 1-0, and falling to the Saints 4-1.
Girls tennis
The Jackets have gotten off to a very solid start, posting a 2-1 record. C-I started with a 4-3 win over Princeton, who traditionally is a section contender. Two days later, C-I did fall to a tough Chisago Lakes team by a score of 6-1. However, they rebounded nicely in defeating North Branch 5-2 on Sept. 3.
North Branch also had a solid start to their season. Besides the C-I match, North Branch was able to post a close 4-3 win over St. Francis. The doubles teams of Sophie Smith and Hollie Ohnsorg (first doubles) and Rachel Wurdemann and Hailey Bistodeau (second doubles) each went undefeated for the week.
Boys and girls cross country
In this unique season where only three teams are allowed to race at the same time, both Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch were scheduled to run at Princeton, but on different days. Because of this, team results are de-emphasized in favor of celebrating individual results. The race was different distances for the two teams, but both schools saw positive results.
For North Branch, the girls saw a solid start from Cora Hudella, who finished in 14:14.59. Sophomore Norah Judson had a pleasantly surprising start for her season, finishing with a time of 15:36.59.
For the boys, Zach Johnson, Jarett Nelson, Nathan Halseth and Alex Dick finished in a close inter-team finish with times just ten seconds apart from each other.
During C-I’s races in Princeton, Jaxon Jones and Owen Jarvela had excellent races, coming in with times of 17:25.63 and 17:44.69.
For the girls, Cierra Johnshoy had a very solid time of 20:43.43 to lead the Jackets.
Girls swimming and diving
Cambridge-Isanti started their season off with an excellent 99-70 win over Princeton on Aug. 27. The Jackets used 1-2-3 finishes in diving by Sylvia Bevis, Katelyn Berg and Laney Reinhart, and the 100 breaststroke by the sister duo of Caiya and Cuincy Gibbs, along with Morgan Anderson to power the team to the victory.
On Sept. 3, C-I was dealt a rough loss by the mere score of 95-91. Although the Jackets finished first and third in the 400 free relay; the final event of the meet, it wasn’t quite enough to overcome Becker for the win.
The two teams traded 1-2-3 finishes in the meet, with the Jackets taking the sweep in the 100 freestyle bv Mykenzie Kutney, Brooke Height and Emma Bellows, and the Bulldogs responding with their own sweep in the pivotal 100 breaststroke.
