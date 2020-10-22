Football
This week’s action was straight out of “A Tale of Two Cities” - ‘it was the best of times, it was the worst of times.’
The best of times was for North Branch, as the Vikings routed visiting Proctor 46-6. All the scoring the Vikings needed came on the opening kickoff, which was taken by Ryan O’Day for a touchdown. North Branch built up a 34-0 halftime lead and cruised to the win, with the only Rails score coming late in the game with North Branch reserve players seeing some action. North Branch now sits at 1-1 on the season as they head out for their first road game of the season at Hibbing on Friday night.
Cambridge-Isanti, however, is experiencing more of the worst of times. For the second week in a row, their initial opponent (in this case, St. Francis) had to pull out for COVID-related reasons, forcing the Jackets to scramble to find an opponent. Last week, that turned out to be Monticello, who proceeded to roll over the Jackets 43-15 on a cold, snowy, windy Friday afternoon.
The Magic pounded out a 28-0 halftime lead, and then matched C-I’s second half point total for the win. Braden Jones picked up his third touchdown reception of the season to give the Jackets a little sign of life in the game. But the only other score C-I could muster was a 70-yard run by Gaven Ziebarth late in the game.
Initally, the Jackets were supposed to play the Magic this Friday, but because of last week’s schedule change, the Jackets will now host Hutchinson.
Meanwhile, Braham’s game versus rival Rush City was canceled, and the Bombers were unable to find a new opponent.
Cross country
In an unusual format where the section meet was spread out over an entire day to allow for only up to four teams to compete at the same time, both the Jackets and Vikings raced well despite the cold, windy conditions.
On the girls side, Bluejacket senior Cierra Johnshoy finished in 12th place. Under normal circumstances, that would have given her the chance to run at state, but since there is no state meet this year, the senior will have to settle for being honored as a “state qualifier.” As a team, C-I finished 5th. For North Branch, Evelina Gilkerson, Dakota Esget and Cora Hudella finished four seconds apart, coming in 62nd, 63rd, and 64th.
For the boys, C-I’s Jaxon Jones and Owen Jarvela continued their inter-team competition, coming in just two seconds apart, with Jones coming in 16th and Jarvela coming in 17th. The boys team finished in 6th place.
North Branch’s Zachary Johnson was the top finisher for the Vikings, coming in 80th place.
Boys and girls soccer
All four local teams made a quick exit in this year’s section tournaments. The North Branch girls, who was given the highest seed and hosted their opening round game, lost to Hermantown 4-2. The Viking boys also suffered a two-goal loss, falling to St. Francis 2-0.
Things were much more lopsided for the Jackets. The boys team fell to #1 seed Blaine 8-1, while the girls got shut out by #1 seed Centennial 10-0.
Volleyball
The Jackets got one match in on the season thus far, traveling to Big Lake and defeating the Hornets 3-1. After dropping the first set 25-14, the Jackets righted the ship and swept the next three sets 26-24, 25-21, 27-25. Ada Schlenker led the Jackets with 12 kills, with Allyson Treichel close behind with 10 kills.
For the second and third time already this season, the Jackets had a match canceled. Original home-opener opponent Chisago Lakes had to pull out of the Oct. 20 date. Then, after St. Francis agreed to move their match at C-I up, they too had to pull out.
The Saints’ cancellation did take place after St. Francis had already faced North Branch on Tuesday, Oct. 13, with the Vikings cruising to a 3-0 win. A majority of the Vikings’ points came off Saints errors, as no North Branch player recorded more than five kills, and setter Paige Sheehan was only credited with 17 assists.
Braham wound up splitting their two matches with Pine City last week, with both teams winning 3-1 on their home court.
