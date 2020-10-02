Boys soccer
The Jackets’ season-long slump is over as C-I defeated Becker 2-1 on Friday, Sept. 25 by a score of 2-1. The Jackets go goals by Alek Loehlein and James Moran in the victory over the Bulldogs. Earlier in the week, C-I recorded a 1-1 tie versus Chisago Lakes, with Moran picking up the lone Jacket goal.
North Branch had mixed results last week, picking up a 4-0 win over Becker. Four different players scored in the shutout victory on Tuesday, Sept. 22. Three days later, it was the Vikings’ turn to get shut out as they fell 2-0 to Monticello.
Girls soccer
The Vikings came out of the week without a loss, going 1-0-1 in games against Becker and Monticello. North Branch started the week with a close 2-1 win over Becker and finished it with an even closer 2-2 tie versus Monticello. Lilly Johnson picked up a goal in both games, with Leah Romo picking up the other in the Becker win and Emmie Meyer scoring in the Monticello tie.
The Jackets went 1-1 for the week, losing to Chisago Lakes 3-1, but bouncing back with a 1-0 win over Becker. Cierra Karels picked up the only needed score in the win over the Bulldogs. Jordan Hillstrom was the lone Jacket scorer in the Wildcat loss.
Girls tennis
North Branch may not have the splashiest team around, but they are getting the job done this season, picking up two more wins last week. On Tuesday, Sept. 22, the Vikings earned a solid 5-2 win over Monticello, with the Vikings picking up a couple come-from-behind wins in single action from Miaya Volkman and Gemma Rossini to claim the victory. Two days later, North Branch again came up with a close, 4-3 win over St. Francis. In the win over the Saints, it came down to the final match at first singles, where Chloe Moline earned a long, straight-set win. All three North Branch doubles teams also earned wins.
The going wasn’t so good for the Bluejackets as the team fell twice last week, losing to Becker 5-2 and having Princeton avenge their loss to the Jackets in the first match of the season. This time, it was the Tigers who picked up a 4-3 victory. Despite the losses, C-I still sits with a 5-4 record, with just two matches left in the regular season.
Cross country
C-I’s Jaxon Jones had his season-long first place finish streak end last week at the Chisago Lakes meet, but at least it was to teammate Owen Jarvela. On the girls side, Cierra Johnshoy continued her strong year, picking up a first place finish. Besides Chisago Lakes, Princeton was the other team running in the race.
For North Branch, who was running at Becker against the Bulldogs and Monticello, the girls team youth movement was at full strength as 8th grade Dakota Esget was the top Viking finisher, with 8th grader Derrian Dick and 7th grader Evelina Gilkerson coming in less than a minute later.
The boys team showed pack mentality as all five runners finished in sequence, with Zach Johnson again leading the way.
Girls swimming and diving
C-I picked up a pair of home wins last week, topping Princeton 99-85 and edging Becker 94.5-91.5. Against Princeton, while both teams evenly split first place finishes, it was the Jackets’ depth in earning team points for third, fourth and fifth place finishes that contributed to the win.
Against Becker, the Jackets held off a late-meet rally from the Bulldogs, with the team result coming down to the last event, the 400 freestyle relay. In that race, the team of Brooke Haight, Emma Bellows, Mykenzie Kutney and Adrianna Melby claimed first place, while Becker finished second and third, meaning if C-I hadn’t won that race, the team victory would have been handed over to Becker. Haight, Bellows and Kutney were also major contributers in the team victory, sweeping the top three spots in the 100 freestyle.
