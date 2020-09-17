Girls tennis
The Jackets dominated in their two matches last week, picking up 7-0 sweeps against both St. Francis and Monticello. The wins bring their season record to 4-1.
North Branch was on the opposite side of a couple lopsided team scores, however one of them was much closer than the score indicated. The Vikings started the week with a 7-0 loss to a very talented Chisago Lakes team, who previously handed C-I their lone loss of the season. Two days later, while North Branch lost to Princeton 6-1, each of the matches were very close, with all three doubles matches going three sets or featuring a tiebreaker. Two of the singles matches also were close straight-set losses. The Vikings’ lone win came from the doubles team of Sophie Smith and Hollie Ohnsorg.
Girls soccer
The Vikings found themselves on the positive end of a pair of close 2-1 games last week, defeating Becker and Cambridge-Isanti by the identical score. North Branch continued to show their scoring depth as four different players scored goals in the two games. The wins bring their season record to 3-2.
Besides the loss to the Vikings, the Jackets played their game against Princeton to a very soccer-like 0-0 tie.
Boys soccer
North Branch came up with a pair of big wins last week, shutting out Becker 5-0 and then topping Cambridge-Isanti 4-1. The wins gives North Branch a 2-1-2 season record.
Cambridge-Isanti’s season struggles continued last week, as besides the loss to North Branch, the Vikings were shut out by Princeton 5-0.
Boys and girls cross country
Both schools’ lone meet of the week was held at Isanti Middle School, with the two teams also running against Chisago Lakes.
The Jackets continued to get strong performances from their top runners, with Jaxon Jones and Cierra Johnsoy each leading their teams in all three races thus far. For this meet, Jones earned first with a time of 17:27.2, while Johnsoy clocked in at 20:23.5.
By contrast, the Viking girls team has seen a couple surprise leaders, as 8th grader Dakota Esget lead the way with a time of 23:58.5, with fellow 8th grader Derrian Dick right behind with a time of 24:24.2. Their strong showings were needed as usual team leader had an off meet due to being under the weather.
On the boys side, the team’s top finisher was Zach Johnson, with a time of 19:56.8.
Overall, head coach Norm Nagel was pleased with the results, noting the harriers had never raced this course before, but they still came away with a total of 18 personal best times.
Girls swimming and diving
Cambridge-Isanti had their first home meet of the season, which they doubled it as senior night out of concerns the season may come to a sudden end before the traditional senior night during the final home meet of the season. Following the meet, the team gathered with parents and friends at George Larson Field to honor the seniors since no spectators are allowed inside the pool.
As for the meet itself, the Jackets did fall to a strong Monticello squad 98-80. With the exception of Sylvia Bevis taking first in diving, the Magic took the top two places two places in every event until they swam exhibition only starting with the 100 backstroke.
