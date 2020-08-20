The Isanti Redbirds and the Mora Blue Devils will represent the Eastern Minny League and Region 1C at the Minnesota Baseball Association’s state amateur baseball tournament.
Region 1C is allowed to send two teams to compete at state. Isanti earned its spot by beating Mora Friday night in a semifinal, 10-0 in 8 innings, after defeating Hinckley and Rum River earlier in the region tournament. Mora won its trip to state by beating North Branch on Sunday in the other semifinal, 4-0, after defeating Ramsey and Quamba earlier at regions. Isanti was named the region’s top seed to state by beating Mora 13-2 in 7 innings in the championship Sunday afternoon.
Isanti gets a first-round bye. They’ll play Saturday, Aug. 29 at 8 p.m. in Springfield against the winner of a first-round game between Watertown and Red Wing. Watertown is the second seed from Region 7C out of the Crow River Valley League-North, where they went 10-3 in league play, and Red Wing is the third seed from Region 5C, playing the Classic Cannon Valley League, where they went 6-0 this year.
Mora’s first-round opponent will be the Luverne Redbirds from the Gopher League in Region 13C. They were 7-1 in league play and are the third seed from their region. They’ll play Saturday, August 22 at 11am in Springfield.
Each team going to state gets to draft three pitchers from other teams in the region, to help them get through up to six rounds of competition to reach the title. Isanti drafted Jimmy Skroch from North Branch, along with Max Spitzer and Cole Linson from St. Francis. Mora drafted Rick Wells from Rum River, along with Chase Oslin and Logan Sjoberg from Quamba.
The 2020 Class “C” state tournament is being held in Springfield and Milroy. You can find information about the state tournament at mnbaseball.org, read details about the teams from Region 1C and follow their progress at the state tournament on EasternMinny.com, and follow @Region1C on Twitter for updates on scores from Isanti and Mora’s state tournament games.
