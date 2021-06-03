Special congratulations to senior adapted bowler Hunter Carpenter. The Minnesota Adapted Athletics Association has selected Carpenter as this year’s recipient of the Russ Bakko Most Outstanding Bowler Award.
This award is given to a senior adapted bowler who has competed at a high level, shown good sportsmanship and shown positive leadership. Part of the award focuses on having a positive contribution in school. Hunter has truly has made a positive impact on his peers and school staff as is described below in one of his nomination letters:
“Hunter cares deeply about others feelings and what is going on in their lives. He constantly worries about his friends, teachers, and family members, and he will be the first one to put a smile on their face when they are feeling down or having a difficult day. Hunter is also known for wanting to help with students that are very physically challenged. During lunch each day Hunter goes out of his way to help one of his friends, but in his mind, he is just doing it because he gets to spend a few extra minutes with his friend who he cares for and loves. He also loves to earn helping Mr. Tischer in DAPE with the different activities and games.”
Tinnel state champ
Junior Bryce Tinnel is the 2021 CI Division Singles Boys Adapted Bowling State Champion. On Thursday, May 13, Bryce competed against 77 other bowlers in his division and his total pin score was 464, which was the top score in the State.
Cambridge-Isanti sent 18 bowlers to the State Tournament that competed against 400-plus bowlers in four different divisions. All the bowlers did a great job.
