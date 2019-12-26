Jacket Athlete of the Week, Dec. 26

From the coach: I nominated Jackie because she is such an important piece in our success. Jackie is our court leader offensively. Her drive and determination are second to none. Jackie is an outstanding person outside of basketball and is a great student at CIHS.
Favorite thing about sports: My favorite thing about sports is how much hard work pays off! Another thing I love about sports is the team work. I personally love being a part of a team and growing bonds with everyone!
Person who has influenced you: The person that has influenced me would be Mike Hennen. He was the reason I started playing basketball in the first place. He has always pushed me to be the best I can be both academically and athletically!
How do you prepare for a game or meet?: To prepare for a game, I usually listen to music and get mentally focused. I also run through our plays and I watch a lot of game film.
Highlight of athletic career: The highlight of my athletic career would be dropping 19 points in two games this season. It is also getting to section finals last year in basketball!
Future goals: My future goals are to continue to have fun playing the sports I love. Also to have a great season with great teammates!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.