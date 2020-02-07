Jacket Athlete of the Week, Feb. 6

From the coach: Laci is a very determined athlete and is constantly striving to not only learn new skills, but to also perfect her form and technique with them. She earned career-high all-around scores in three out of four meets recently. She has a bubbly and positive personality that always brings joy to our gym.
Favorite thing about sports: I love being active and doing sports because they are a great way to stay in shape, get stronger, be on an awesome team with great people, and just have fun.
Person who has influenced you: Any professional gymnast who works hard and is committed to gymnastics. It’s so fun to watch what they can do and learn from them.
How do you prepare for a game or meet?: I try to be positive and get hyped up with my team. I also focus on what’s next and just get super prepared for one event at a time.
Highlight of athletic career: Getting my highest all-around score of 37.1 a week ago at our home invite. It was so fun to compete new skills and have a time with my teammates!
Future goals: In gymnastics I want to keep improving by getting new skills and getting higher and higher scores. For my future after gymnastics I want to be a pediatric dentist.
