Jacket Athlete of the Week, Feb. 20

From the coach: Connor has been instrumental to our success this year. His improvement from last year to this year has been phenomenal, due to his time spent in the gym, but also his dedication to the weight room in the offseason and during the season. In our victory over Princeton, Connor scored 27 points and added 14 rebounds and four assists.
Favorite thing about sports: I enjoy competing against the best athletes in the state. The competition makes me strive to be a better athlete for myself and the team. Sports have taught me how to be a leader and given me essential skills to be successful in life, such as dedication, hard work, teamwork, leadership and perseverance.
Person who has influenced you: My parents, who have always pushed me and supported me throughout all of my athletic career. My dad has coached me since I was was 6, providing me with endless hours of practice at home and in the gym. My mom has has given me game goals to strive for and unwavering support in the stands.
How do you prepare for a game or meet?: Lifting weights in the mornings has helped my confidence and strength immensely. Practicing shooting and dribbling year-round has helped me develop as a well-rounded player. On game days, I have a routine I follow every game. I visualize different scenarios and how I will respond to them. I use music to get me energized for the upcoming competition.
Highlight of athletic career: Competing in two state tournaments last year for football and basketball. Playing at the Target Center with my basketball team against the elite of the state was overwhelming and exciting at the same time.
Future goals: My future goals are to help lead my team back to the state tournament and be successful during the state run for the championship. I am hoping to pursue athletics at the college level in the 2021-2022 season. Sports have always been an essential part of my life. I look forward to where it will lead me.
