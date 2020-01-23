Jacket Athlete of the Week, Jan. 23

From the coach: Senior Captain Jimmy Brown is currently ranked 8th in the state at 152 lbs. He’s courageously battling back from a knee injury and is back in the action this week.
Favorite thing about sports: I love the grind.
Person who has influenced you: My older brother has inspired me a lot!
How do you prepare for a game or meet?: I practice hard and listen to motivational music.
Highlight of athletic career: Being with my boys!
Future goals: Live the happiest and healthiest I can.
