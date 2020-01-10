Jacket Athlete of the Week, January 9

From the coach: Jacob Ziebarth was able to find the back of the net twice in the 4-3 overtime win to secure a third-place finish in the Herb Brooks Winter Classic (Open Division). Jacob is the ultimate team player: He can play forward and defenseman when needed; he distributes the puck to his teammates nicely, and is a leader on and off the ice.
Favorite thing about sports: It’s fun to compete against other people.
How do you prepare for a game or meet?: I mentally prepare for games by thinking about my role and communicating with my teammates.
Highlight of athletic career: Scoring my first varsity hat trick for an overtime win.
Future goals: Compete at the collegiate level.
