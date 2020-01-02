Jacket Athlete of the Week, January 2

From the coach: I nominated Emily Jones because she brings such a positive energy to the gym each and every day. She is a great leader, both in her words and her actions. She’s a really hard worker and is great at helping her teammates when they’re in need of a smile.
Favorite thing about sports: Being part of a team, making memories, and accomplishing my athletic goals.
Person who has influenced you: My parents, teammates, gymnastics coach Wendy Rooney, and my first track coach Jason Knighton-Johnson.
How do you prepare for a game or meet?: I listen to music, spend time with my team, and get in the right mind space for a competition.
Highlight of athletic career: Beating my personal best triple jump mark four times in the 2019 sections track and field meet and becoming the fourth-best female triple jumper in CIHS history.
Future goals: Graduate high school, go to college and become a neonatal nurse, and hopefully do track in college.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.