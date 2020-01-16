Jacket Athlete of the Week, January 16

From the coach: Micah, a four-year varsity player on our boys basketball team, is the consummate team player. Although our team is blessed with many hard workers, Micah is one of our leaders of our defense and the offensive style of play. He is also an excellent student and is a great role model for our program.
Favorite thing about sports: My favorite thing about sports is the competition. I am a very competitive person. I always want to win and my team to succeed.
Person who has influenced you: My dad has been my biggest influencer. He has coached me my whole life and has been my biggest supporter.
How do you prepare for a game or meet?: I prepare for every game by praying.
Highlight of athletic career: The highlight of my career has been making it to state last year.
Future goals: My future goals are to attend college and play basketball.
