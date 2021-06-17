Jacket track qualifies for state in nine events, Vikings qualify in four

Even with a modified Section 7AA meet that featured a “finals only” format, plus having the girls and boys compete three days apart, the Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets found a level of success in gaining state meet berths.
As a whole, the girls team finished as the section runners-up, falling a mere 2.5 points behind section champion Forest Lake. Pacing the Jackets were their strong relay teams, as both the 4x100 and 4x200 took first place in the meet. The other individual championship was earned by Anika Larson, who claimed the title in the 200 dash.
Joining them at state will be Aiyana Knight (400), Ada Schlenker (high jump), and Emily Jones (triple jump), who each placed second at sections. The top two finishers in each event, plus any additional competitors who eclipse a qualifying standard, advance to the state meet.
The Jackets came oh-so-close to having two more advance, as Knight came in third in the 200 by .13 seconds, while Kaylee Clement missed advancing in the 100 by .1 seconds.
The C-I boys team will be sending competitors in three events to the state meet, following their third-place team finish. The Forest Lake boys completed the team championship sweep, with Andover coming in second ahead of the Jackets.
Individually, Ethan Hintermeister will be returning to state after claiming the pole vault championship. He will be joined by Jacob Ziebarth, who took first in the high jump, plus the 4x200 relay, who took second. Seniors Andrew Head (110 hurdles) and Trent Beseth (discus) both came in third to barely miss out on a trip to state.
Bauer, Toussaint, relay qualify
North Branch senior Paige Bauer will be very busy at the state meet this year, as she qualified for state in two individual events, plus as part of a relay team.
Bauer finished in second place in her signature event, the pole vault, earning a return trip to state. She will also be competing in the long jump, where she took claimed the section championship with a school record jump of 17 feet, 2 1/4 inches. In addition, she will be joining Ella Dick, Sophia Benedict, and Dakota Esget in the 4x200 relay after the team finished in second.
For the Viking boys, Harrison Toussaint continued his dominance in the 110 hurdles, taking the championship in that event for North Branch’s lone boys qualifier. The senior just missed out on qualifying in the 300 hurdles after finishing third despite achieving a personal record time.
As a team, the Viking girls finished in sixth place and the boys finished in 11th. This will be the last year where the smaller North Branch will have to go up against the larger schools as the Minnesota State High School League is adding a third class in track and field, and the Vikings were placed in Class AA.
This year’s state track and field meet is taking on a temporary new look this year as the COVID restrictions were lifted after alternative plans were already made. The meet will take place at St. Michael-Albertville instead of the traditional Hamline University Stadium. Boys and girls will compete separately, with the boys’ Class AA meet starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, and the girls’ meet beginning at 3:30 p.m. that same day. All running events will be finals only, meaning there will be only one chance to medal.
