Jackets advance to second-straight section finals

With just under 30 seconds remaining in the first half of Cambridge-Isanti’s Section 7AAAA girls basketball semifinal game, Bluejacket head coach Jody Ledahl called out to his team to make “one shot” – a tactic employed by almost every team as time runs out in the first half of a close game.
The players on the court perfectly executed the predetermined play, running the clock down to just a couple seconds left before making a pass to Myranda Brogger just beyond the arc, where the senior captain calmly sank the buzzer-beating three-pointer.
At the time, the play didn’t look all that flashy or appear to be a game-changer, but that’s exactly what it was. Brogger’s basket capped off a 14-4 Jacket run that narrowed Andover’s lead from a game-high 11 points down to just a single point entering halftime.
“Absolutely, that was a huge shot,” said head coach Jody Ledahl. “It allowed us to relax and regroup at the half.”
“It was pretty cool to make that shot,” Brogger said. “It was kind of the typical buzzer-beater feeling. (But) I definitely couldn’t have made it without my teammates setting me up for it.”
The shot also seemed to rattle the section #1-seeded Huskies, who had seemingly taken control of the game they were favored to win – especially considering they had beaten the Jackets by 10 points just a month ago.
Using the momentum of that run, C-I quickly took the lead early in the second half, extended it to their own double-digit lead and then hung onto it as the Huskies adopted a much more physical style of play in the second half that frequently sent the Jackets to the free throw line.
And while this tactic did narrow C-I’s lead to a single possession on a couple occasions, the Jackets – or more specifically Jackie Olander – nailed a majority of their free throw attempts to clinch the victory. Olander had missed a string of two or three free throws earlier in the half, making her the target for Andover’s “intentional unintentional” fouls.
Those misses, however, were the only ones the senior would make as Olander finished 17-for-21 from the charity stripe, putting the finishing touches on C-I’s 62-55 win over Andover and sending the Jackets to their second-straight section championship game, which will take place this Thursday, March 5, at 7 p.m. in North Branch.
Familiar foe in finals
The section championship game will be a rematch of last season’s title contest, as the Jackets will face Forest Lake for a chance to play in the state tournament.
Last season, the Jackets surprised the heavily favored Rangers by pushing them to their limits before Forest Lake escaped with a 64-50 win. This season, however, C-I returns their entire starting lineup and main bench players, while Forest Lake lost the core of their team to graduation, making for an even more balanced match-up this time around. The two teams faced each other just before the Christmas break, with Forest Lake winning 63-55, but that was just before C-I sophomore starting guard Mikayla Aumer returned from a wrist injury.
“Forest Lake is a really good team,” Brogger said. “It will be a good match-up for us, and it will be a really close game, I’m sure. They have a really good offense, so we will really have to work hard on the defensive end.”
Should the Jackets reverse the results of last season’s title game, it will mark only the second state tournament berth in school history for the girls program, with the other one coming in 1999.
Blowout win over tornadoes
The Jackets got to the section semifinal game by cruising past #5-seed Anoka 66-43 in the section quarterfinals on Wednesday, Feb. 26. The Jackets jumped out to a 20-point halftime lead and controlled the second half play to come away with the victory. The Jackets had very balanced scoring in the game, with Aumer collecting 18 points, Jana Swanson adding 17 points and Olander and Amme Sheforgen each scoring 14.
Vikings fall in quarterfinals
North Branch’s quarterfinal game was the opposite of C-I’s two games as the Vikings couldn’t get enough balanced scoring or convert at the free throw line in their game at #4-seed Grand Rapids, leading to a 49-42 season-ending defeat. Statistically, North Branch was led by Kate Carlson’s 17 points, followed by Paige Peaslee’s 12 points and 11 rebounds.
Despite the early exit from the section tournament, head coach Alison Trampe was pleased with her team’s performance.
“After going 9-41 the last two seasons, including 0-18 versus section teams and 1-25 against conference teams, we improved to 12-15; picking up five section and four conference wins this year,” Trampe said. “Hopefully the girls will put in the time this summer to improve even more and continue to move our program forward in a positive direction.”
