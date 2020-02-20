Going into the Section 7AA gymnastics meet, the scenario was the same as it’s been almost every year for the last 20 years. To knock Cambridge-Isanti off the top of the podium, a team would have to put together the best meet of their season, and they would have to hope C-I made a major mistake.
And when the final salute to the judges had been completed, two teams – Anoka and Forest Lake – had done their part to accomplish the upset by scoring their season-high scores, but the Jackets refused to cooperate, hitting 19 of their 20 routines and minimizing the little mistakes in order to claim their 11th-straight (and 30th overall) section championship.
“To win 11 in a row is still hard for us to believe,” said head coach Wendy Rooney. “Every year we know the other teams are doing everything they can to be the one to knock us down. It says a lot about the commitment and work ethic of our girls that we have continued to stay on top for as long as we have.”
The margin of victory this time, 144.6 for C-I compared to 144.3 for Anoka, was the closest differential (.3 points) since 2011, when the Jackets topped St. Francis by .25.
“So many little things could have taken the victory away from us,” said Rooney. “Three girls taking one step on dismounts would have been enough to do it. It was truly a team effort to come out on top.”
While not making a major mistake was the obvious reason for the win, Rooney credited the girls with being able to make adjustments in their routines on the fly in order to earn as many tenths-of-a-point as possible.
“We try really hard to make sure the girls know how important connections are to their routine (connecting one skill directly to another without a pause or wobble),” Rooney explained. “Every girl on our team knows that if a first skill is off they have a Plan B to make sure we lose as few tenths as possible.”
There were several instances during the meet when that attention to the smallest details paid off.
“Some of the more obvious things would include how hard Alison Barber fought to stay on the beam,” Rooney said. “Her first one-armed front walkover was way off to the side, but she was determined not to end up off the beam. Riley Henrikson missed her first vault, but then fought hard to land her second attempt. If any of our four girls that do shootovers on bars would have let her feet touch the mat when she caught the bar, we would have lost.”
Solid start on beam
The Jackets’ first rotation was on the beam, where they received a huge confidence boost from their very first competitor. Senior Riley Henrickson, who had never competed in a section meet before this year, performed a near-perfect routine, scoring a 9.375, which wound up being the top beam score the entire meet.
“It’s very hard to be the first person on beam – especially when it’s the first event of the night,” Rooney said. “Riley had never even competed at Sections before, but she has been steady for us in the past month, and I felt very confident that she was the right person to start the team that night. It was very critical to our success to have the first routine hit so well. It gave everyone confidence and they continued to build on what she started throughout the meet.”
The rest of the beam-workers followed suit with only one competitor falling and the others fighting hard to avoid the mandatory half-point deduction for a fall. The team finished with a 36.525, which put them .325 behind Anoka, whose first rotation was on the vault.
Next came floor, where despite solid routines, the Jackets only came away with a 36.15 due to tight judging. The score was enough to catapult the team into the lead as Anoka scored a 35.125 on their weakest event, bars. After two rotations, C-I led the Tornadoes by .7 points.
The third rotation saw C-I compete on vault, where “Plan B” was again utilized to help save the meet. The coaches “called” (declaring to the judges what vault a competitor would do) a pike tsuk for Laci Lorinser, only to have the freshman adjust in the air and perform a tuck tsuk instead.
“On vault for her we called a pike, but she knew her first half wasn’t strong enough to rotate the pike,” said Rooney. “She knew going in that we would call pikes, but she would have the option of tucking if she didn’t feel she would land the pike. There is not a deduction for doing a different vault from what was called.”
Thanks to that and other solid vaults, the Jackets scored a 36.075. That, combined with Anoka struggling on beam, meant the Jackets had increased their lead to 1.25 points, a lead that might seem large, but was actually close as the Jackets were finishing on bars at the same time as Anoka was finishing on floor, which typically can be a higher-scoring event than bars.
While the Jackets were swinging very clean routines en route to a 35.85 on the bars, Anoka was discovering the floor judging had remained tight the entire meet, resulting in the Tornadoes’ 36.0 only being able to come oh-so-close to winning the meet.
Competitive state meet
For the state meet, which will be held at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul on Friday, Feb. 21, the Jackets find themselves in the middle of a tight field of teams. Defending champion Lakeville North is the clear-cut favorite to again take first, but after that, it could be anyone’s meet.
“There are a lot of teams scoring very similarly, so it’ll be interesting to see how everyone stacks up with the same set of judges,” Rooney said.
The Jackets will also have four girls competing in the individual competition the following night. Besides Henrickson on beam, Lorinser will be again competing on bars after claiming the section championship on that event. Senior AnnaGrace Nelson will conclude her career with one more beam routine after taking second at sections. Sophomore Laci Leverty earned a trip to state by placing fourth on both vault and floor.
Starting times for both nights is 6 p.m.
