Johnson returns as North Branch gymnastics coach

North Branch Area Public Schools is excited to announce that Mikayla Johnson has been named head gymnastics coach for North Branch Area Public Schools. Johnson is a 2016 graduate of North Branch Area High School and a multi-sport athlete in high school; competing in both gymnastics and track. She was a member of both the 2014 and 2015 state gymnastics teams, where she was coached by her mom, Chris, and was also an award-winning state competitor in pole vault.
Johnson received a four-year scholarship in track and field and competed on the University of North Dakota Division 1 track and field team. She is majoring in elementary education and is expected to graduate in December 2020.
Johnson is excited to be back home and ready to coach a program that she knows and loves so much.
“It is rewarding for me as the Activities Director to see one of our own come back home and be willing to give back to a program that has given her so much,” said Matt Lattimore, who hired Johnson just prior to stepping down as AD in order to become Assistant Principal at North Branch Middle School. “I have no doubt Mikayla will take the program in a positive direction.”
