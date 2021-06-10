After a hiatus due to the pandemic, summer basketball is back. The Jacket Hoop Boosters and the Bluejacket Boys Basketball program offers many summer programs for players of all ages. Listed below are the opportunities:
Mac Attack Basketball Camp
The 31st Annual Mac Attack Basketball Camp will be held the week of July 12 - July 16, 2021, at the Cambridge-Isanti High School Gym. This camp is for boys completing grades 3-10 in the 2020 - 2021 school year.
Boys in grades 3-6 will attend from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Boys in grades 7-10 will attend from 12:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. During each session, there will be time spent on development of basketball skills, contests, and full court game play. Each camper will receive a camp T-shirt. Awards are also given for contest winners.
The basketball camp is directed by the Cambridge-Isanti Boys Basketball Coach Mike McDonald. Cost for the camp is $95.
Junior Mac Attack Basketball Camp
The 10th Annual Junior Mac Attack Basketball Camp will be held from July 6-9, 2021. This basketball camp will be held from 1 - 3 p.m. at the Cambridge-Isanti High School Gym and is for boys who have completed kindergarten through the 2nd grade this past school year. Cost for this camp is $50.
Bluejacket Boys Basketball Skills Academy
This popular addition to the offseason summer program will restart on Wednesday, June 16. Micah Ladd, a former Bluejacket star player who is currently playing at Crown College, will lead these individual workouts. They will consist of 11/75 minute sessions, focusing on the basketball skills that can improve your opportunity for success. Cost is $5/session for each individual player.
Open Gyms
Open gyms will be held on Monday and Wednesday evenings this summer. Contact Coach McDonald for the actual schedule.
Participants can register by contacting Mike McDonald via email (mmcdonald@c-ischools.org) or going to the website http://www.cibluejackethoops.com/home.html for a registration form for any of these programs. If you have questions about these programs, please contact Mike McDonald, the Head Boys Basketball Coach at Cambridge-Isanti High School via phone (763-222-4028) or email.
