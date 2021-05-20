On May 12, North Branch Area Schools held a mass college signing ceremony for seniors who are intending on continuing their competitive careers in college. Pictured signing their letters of intent are (first photo) Laura Anderson (Crown College, soccer), Paige Bauer (Minnesota State-Mankato, Track and Field), Emma Hurd (Itaska Community College, softball), Reagan Irons (St. Scholastica, volleyball), Chloe Moline (University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, tennis), Abby Schulte (Gustavus Adolphus, track and field), Sophie Smith (Iowa Western, softball), and Alexis Torres (College of Saint Benedict, track and field).
North Branch seniors sign letters of intent to continue competing in college
