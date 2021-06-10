North Branch Area High School is hosting a four-day baseball camp starting June 28. North Branch Viking head coach, Steve Christensen, will direct the program in conjunction with U.S. Baseball Academy.
Classes are available for players in grades 1-12 and are limited to seven players per coach. Sessions are offered in hitting, pitching, catching, fielding and base running. Space is limited.
Registration is now under way and parents can save up to $30 through June 28. Enter code SUMMER30 during checkout to apply the discount.
U.S. Baseball Academy is committed to providing a safe, fun environment and appropriate COVID-19 safety measures will be in place for coaches, players, and spectators. For more information, visit USBaseballAcademy.com, or call 866-622-4487.
