‘Other’ virus knocks Jacket wrestlers out of sections

Sometimes irony just simply sucks.
After successfully navigating through this strange season without any major schedule adjustments due to COVID-19, the Bluejacket wrestling team was poised to take on Section 7AAA #1 seed Anoka in the team section semifinals on Wednesday, March 10. The tournament, which is typically composed of nine schools had been pared-down to just four teams as over half the schools opted to forgo the team tournament in order to focus on the individual section tournament to be held a week later.
This left the Bluejackets, as the #4 seed, with a choice to make. Either follow suit or go ahead and wrestle as an underdog against the Tornadoes, who the Jackets had lost to 38-30 in a relatively close match on Jan. 23. They chose the second option, knowing full well the risks they were running this year in potentially sacrificing their individuals’ chances of competing for a berth in the state tournament in exchange for a long-shot chance at winning the section team championship.
But then they got blindsided by another virus that is historically the nemesis of all wrestlers - herpes gladiatorum.
Herpes gladiatorum (HG) is a virus that causes a skin condition that to the untrained eye simply looks like cold sores. For wrestlers, it is a highly contagious condition that is taken very seriously among their ranks. Skin checks are performed prior to every match or tournament to try and prevent the spread of the virus. However, sometimes it gets missed.
That is the case with the Jackets as on Monday, March 8, one of their recent opponents reported at least one, and possibly as many as three positive tests for HG. Since it can take several days before symptoms of HG can be visibly detected, the Jackets now ran the risk of spreading it to Anoka or even Forest Lake and Coon Rapids, who also opted to stay in the team tournament.
But for the coaching staff, who had experienced a similar situation back in 2010 when it was C-I who experienced an HG outbreak the week prior to the section team tournament, the decision was easy. They too would pull out of this season’s section team tournament. They would also discontinue practices featuring direct contact among the team, along with enacting an even more vigorous cleaning regime than what they had been doing for COVID.
Fortunately, assuming an outbreak doesn’t take place within the team in the coming days, they will still be able to compete in the Section 7AAA individual tournament, which begins next Wednesday, March 17 at a site still to be determined.
Vikings also opt out of team sections
In North Branch’s section, four of the 11 Section 4AA teams opted out of the team tournament, including the Vikings. If they had decided to stay in the tournament, North Branch would have most likely been given the #8 seed and had to face #1 seed South St. Paul. And since North Branch isn’t able to field someone at every weight, the six points awarded to their opponents for forfeiting those weights would almost in itself make beating South St. Paul a statistical impossibility.
Individual sections for the Vikings will take place the week of March 15-20 in Chisago Lakes. Due to COVID restrictions, only a limited number of spectators will be allowed at sections.
The state wrestling tournament, which is usually held entirely at Xcel Energy Center over three days, will be held regionally for the team quarterfinals and individual preliminary rounds March 13-20, with the semifinals and finals for both teams and individuals being held at St. Michael-Albertville March 25-27.
