Spring sports slowly starting

Thanks to a drastic turn for the worse with the weather and an extremely short break between the conclusion of the winter sports season and the beginning of the spring sports season, it can be said spring sports teams didn’t exactly burst out of the starting gates in their triumphant return to action following the complete cancellation of last season.
With all of those roadblocks, only a small number of actual competitions took place in the first several days of the spring sports season. Out of 14 different teams between Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch, only C-I boys tennis and softball were able to compete, with both of them doing so twice. The remaining teams, most of whom had their first games of the season canceled due to snow and cold on Tuesday, April 13, will have to wait at least another two days before competing for the first time in nearly two years.
Boys tennis
The Bluejackets started their season with a pair of lopsided victories. First was a 7-0 sweep over Big Lake. C-I’s win over the Hornets was so vast, the Jackets didn’t give up a single game, much less a set.
Two days later, C-I was fortunate in that they were playing at Mora, who have indoor courts at their disposal. Otherwise, rainy weather would have forced the cancellation of the match, which the Jackets won 6-1. With the exception of the Mustangs coming out on top at first singles, the Jackets again earned two-set victories.
softball
C-I wound up splitting their two games of the week, which both featured a team from the north traveling down south in order to get early season games in.
The first game, versus Proctor, was played in an on-and-off rain, and featured the visiting Rails shutting out the host Jackets 4-0.
Two days later, the Jackets managed to eek out a 7-6, 8-inning win over Duluth Denfeld. In that game, the Jackets jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. They added another run in the second and two more in the fifth.
Meanwhile, Bluejacket pitcher Annie Johnson kept a short enough leash on the Hunter hitters to not allow any serious scoring threats, that is until the top of the seventh when Denfeld took advantage of a couple hits and several Jacket errors to tie the game up at six apiece and forcing extra innings.
After retiring the side in the top of the eighth, C-I collected a single by Kayla Anderson, followed by a triple by Evelyn Wiltrout to end the game and give new head coach Cari Tohm her first career win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.