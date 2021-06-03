In both of the games between Cambridge-Isanti and Big Lake, the winners have been decided in dramatic, walk-off fashion. Two weeks ago, the Hornets won in a pitchers’ duel by the score of 1-0, with the lone run coming in the bottom of the eighth. Last Tuesday, May 25, it was the Jackets’ turn to come up with the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh, by a score of 8-6.
Both teams exchanged big innings, with the Jackets scoring two in the first only to have the Hornets match that in the second. C-I again took a two-run lead after scoring once in both the third and fifth. But Big Lake tied it up again in the sixth, followed by taking a one-run lead with two more runs in the top of the seventh. The winning score came via a three-run homer by Max Sickler.
Unfortunately, that game was the highlight of the week for C-I as they split a double-header versus Duluth Denfeld by scores of a 7-3 loss and a 5-0 win, plus an 11-4 loss to Monticello.
As a result of their 5-15 season record, C-I was handed the #8 seed and faced #1 seed Andover in the first round of the double-elimination Section 7AAAA tournament. That game took place on Wednesday, June 2 after this edition of the Star went to press.
For North Branch, their regular season came to a conclusion with two five-inning losses in a double-header versus St. Francis. The Vikings fell to the Saints 5-0 and 5-4. They did, however, beat Princeton 4-1 earlier in the week.
North Branch was given the #2 seed in the Section 7AAA tournament. On Tuesday, June 1, they were upset by #7 seed Duluth Denfeld 14-2, relegating the Vikings to the elimination round of the tournament. They will now face #6 seed Cloquet at home on Thursday, June 3 at 4 p.m.
Softball
North Branch’s five-game losing streak to end their regular season is a bit of a misnomer, considering the final four losses all came against strong Class AAAA teams. For their final two games, the Vikings lost to Elk River 3-2 in 10 innings, along with falling to Forest Lake 6-4. The Elks are currently ranked #4 in Class AAAA, with the Rangers holding the #7 ranking.
Those tough opponents will hopefully force the Vikings to rise to a new level for the Section 7AAA playoffs, where they were given the #2 seed, behind rival Chisago Lakes, who defeated North Branch twice this season. The Vikings faced #7 seed Denfeld on Wednesday, June 2, after this edition of the Star went to press. The second round of the double-elimination tournament will be played at Braun Park in Cloquet on Saturday, June 5.
The Jackets finished their season with a more concerning nine-game losing streak, with the final three loses coming from Chisago Lakes (10-0), and Big Lake twice (10-2, 9-6). The Jackets received the #7 seed in Section 7AAAA, going up against #2 seed Blaine on Wednesday, June 2. The second round of the double-elimination tournament will be played on Saturday, June 5 at Rice Creek Field.
Girls golf
The Jackets completed a successful conference season by placing third in the conference championship meet. Senior Jasmyn Sibell was co-medalist with a score of 80. The previous day in the last regular season meet, held at Chisago Lakes, Sibell took the individual title with a 78 as the Jackets finished in second place.
Also at Chisago Lakes, North Branch placed fourth, with Hailey Bistodeau shooting a 90, which was good for seventh place.
Bluejacket track and field
In their final regular season meet, the Jacket boys took first and the girls took second versus Monticello, Big Lake, and Becker.
C-I’s depth proved to be the difference for the boys as they had fewer first place finishes, but many top five finishes. Besides the 4x400 and 4x800 relays, the only firsts were collected by Alex Thompson (400) and Ethan Hintermeister (pole vault).
Meanwhile, the girls’ second place finish was paced by six firsts. The 4x100 relay came in first, along with Anika Larson (200), Cierra Johnshoy (3200), Ada Schlenker (high jump), Laci Leverty (pole vault), and Emily Jones (triple jump).
Viking track and field
In their final regular season meet, the Vikings traveled the short distance to Chisago Lakes, taking on the Wildcats, St. Francis, and Princeton.
The girls finished second in the meet, picking up six first place finishes. Besides the 4x200 and 4x400 relays, individual firsts were earned by Dakota Esget (200), Riley Peek (300 hurdles), Ella Dick (pole vault), and Abigail Schulte (shot put).
The boys team finished in third, picking up five firsts. Harrison Toussaint again won both the 110 and 300 hurdles. Joining him was Logan Murphy in the high jump, Justin Ramos in the triple jump, and the 4x400 relay.
