Bluejacket girls track and field
The Section 5AAA Girls True Team meet was a rousing success on two fronts for Cambridge-Isanti. Not only did the Jackets beat the other four teams to claim the title, but in hosting the meet, they managed to get the meet completed in record time, beating the oncoming rains last Wednesday, May 19.
For the competition itself, C-I racked up 451.5 points, topping runner up Forest Lake, who scored 408.5 team points. For the True Team format, each school can compete up to three individuals per event, with everyone’s results counting towards the team point total.
Easily the key event for the Jackets was the 100 dash, where Anika Larson, Aiyana Knight, and Kaylee Clement completed a 1,2,3 sweep. Not surprisingly, those three also competed in the first-place 4x100 relay team. The Jackets also had a 1-2 finish in the high jump, with Emily Jones taking first and Ada Schlenker coming in second.
Knight also took first in the 400, breaking the school record with a time of 59.47 seconds. Jones was also a double-winner by coming out on top in the triple jump.
Bluejacket boys track and field
The Bluejacket boys team was hampered by a few injuries, which kept them from contending for the True Team title as usual. Despite that, head coach Kent Viesselman said the team “did a good job overall” in coming in third behind Blaine and Forest Lake.
According to Viesselman, the events that stood out were pole vault, where Ethan Hintermeister lead the team with a height of 13 feet, six inches; high jump, featuring Jacob Ziebarth clearing 6 feet, two inches; and the 3200 relay team of Austin Otier, Josh Provost, Peter Nelson, and Alex Thompson.
Viking track and field
For their section True Team competition, Section 7AA went a different route than one school hosting everyone. Instead, there were three separate meets held - one at North Branch, a second at Esko, and a third at Grand Rapids. What this meant is nobody knew exactly how they finished until their results were compared to the other two meets. In the end, Cloquet wound up winning both the boys and girls titles.
For North Branch’s meet, the Vikings went head-to-head with Chisago Lakes, Pine City, and Mora. Among those teams for the girls, senior Paige Bauer dominated the jumping events, taking first in the pole vault, long jump, and high jump. North Branch also got firsts from Dakota Esget (400), Abby Schulte (shot put), and the 4x200 relay.
Harrison Toussaint continued his strong hurdles season, picking up firsts in both the 110 and 300 hurdles for the Viking boys. Logan Murphy claimed the only other first for the boys in the high jump.
Softball
As the end of the regular season approaches, the Vikings found themselves scheduled to play seven games in seven days, with four of those games being part of double-headers. North Branch wound up going 4-3 for the week, with the results being split in half.
The week started off great, with North Branch earning lopsided victories over Princeton (12-2) and St. Francis (16-0). They also earned a key section win over Cloquet 10-8. The Vikings also earned a 3-0 win over Big Lake in the first game of a double header.
After that shutout of the Hornets, however, things went a little south as North Branch lost three straight times, all of them by one run. The second game against Big Lake saw North Branch lose 6-5 in nine innings. The team followed that up by getting swept by Blaine by scores of 5-4 and 10-9.
On the other end of the spectrum, Cambridge-Isanti only had one game last week, which they lost to Monticello 16-6.
Baseball
North Branch went undefeated last week, picking up a pair of wins over Chisago Lakes (4-2) and Hibbing (12-2). In the game against the Wildcats, the Vikings utilized “small ball” with sacrifice bunts and flies to advance runners into scoring position or to get them across home plate.
The Jackets find themselves in the midst of a scoring slump after getting shut out in all three games last week. Two of those games were tight pitchers duals as C-I lost to Big Lake 1-0 and Zimmerman 2-0 in 12 innings. Their other loss was by a wider margin as Centennial handed the Jackets a 9-0 defeat.
Boys tennis
The Jackets cruised into the section playoffs last week, dispensing of Princeton and North Branch by identical 6-1 scores. They followed that up by again hosting Princeton in the first round of Section 7AA team competition, this time beating the Tigers 5-2. The win advanced them to the next round of the tournament, where they met #3 seed Anoka on Tuesday, May 25. There, the team’s season came to an end with a 5-2 loss to the Tornadoes.
Besides the loss to the Jackets, the Vikings also fell in the first round of the Section 6A team tournament, losing to Mound Westonka 7-0. In the match against C-I, Ryan Hink and Kelly Steele picked up the only win, at second doubles.
Both schools will have an opportunity for some of their individuals to give a go at advancing in the individual section tournaments, which begin June 1. The brackets for those have not yet been set.
Boys golf
The Jackets and Vikings must have been experiencing a strong sense of deja vu last week. In the two conference meets for the week, held at Purple Hawk and Princeton, C-I finished in fifth place and North Branch finished in seventh place both times. What’s more, Bluejacket Easton Parnell shot identical 77s, which earned him third place in both meets. For North Branch, Tyler Minke was the low score in both meets, carding an 86 (24th place) at the Purple Hawk and an 83 (11th place) at Princeton.
Girls golf
The Jackets competed in the 11-team Annandale Scramble last week, finishing fourth. The Jacket duo of Jasmyn Sibell and Ashton Parnell placed fifth overall.
