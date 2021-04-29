Boys tennis
The Bluejackets completed last week with a pair of 5-2 conference wins to bring their overall record to 7-1. The two wins came at the expense of St. Francis and Chisago Lakes. Against the Wildcats, all four singles players won their match, along with the first doubles team.
North Branch picked up their first win of the season over Big Lake with a 7-0 sweep. All the matches were in straight sets, with several not even dropping a single game. Two days later, however, it was the Vikings’ turn to get swept as they fell to Becker 7-0.
Softball
The Jackets picked up a huge win over St. Francis last week, a team that has traditionally given them troubles. After spotting the Saints two runs in the bottom of the first, C-I rattled off three runs in the third and the game-winning run in the fourth. They tacked on four insurance runs in the sixth and seventh innings to seal the win. Unfortunately, C-I also suffered a shutout loss, falling to Becker 10-0 in six innings.
After getting a shutout win in their first game of the season, the Vikings wound up getting shut out themselves, by a score of 3-0 score versus Chisago Lakes. Two days later, North Branch lost to Monticello 5-4. After exchanging three runs in the third inning, the Vikings went ahead 4-3 in the fourth. But the Magic tacked on one run in the fifth and sixth inning to complete the come-from-behind win.
Baseball
Cambridge-Isanti picked up their first win of the season by topping Chisago Lakes 2-0 on Thursday, April 22. Two days earlier, however, the Jackets lost to St. Francis 18-3.
North Branch had an even tougher week, falling 10-1 to Chisago Lakes and 11-8 to Monticello. The Vikings gave up five runs to the Wildcats in their first loss. In their loss to the Magic, the Vikings fell behind 11-2 before a six-run rally in the seventh inning made the final score closer.
Girls track and field
The Jackets finished in third place out of four teams in their second home meet of the season, with Elk River taking first, Grand Rapids placing second, and Hibbing coming in fourth. C-I got first place finishes from Larissa Block (100), Aiyana Knight (200, 400), McKenna Sjoberg (1600), emily Jones (high jump, triple jump), Hannah Bingham (300 hurdles), and from the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.
North Branch placed second in a three-team meet held at Chisago Lakes last Thursday. Picking up firsts in the meet for the Vikings were Dakota Esget (100), Paige Bauer (200, pole vault, high jump), Elizabeth Groen (300 hurdles), Asaysha Olson (triple jump), Abigail Schulte (shot put), and Kylie Anderson (discus).
Boys track and field
The Viking boys finished third out of three teams at Chisago Lakes. Their lone individual to earn a first place finish was Harrison Toussaint, who won both the 110 and 300 hurdles. North Branch also got a first place finish in the 4x800 relay.
C-I claimed first place in their second home meet of the season. The Jackets had 11 first place finishes against Grand Rapids, Elk River, and Hibbing. Coming out on top were Jaxon Jones (1600), Andrew Head (110 and 300 hurdles), Gaven Ziebarth (100,200), Devin Larson (long jump), Jacob Ziebarth (high jump), Ethan Hintermeister (pole vault), Cooper Laase (discus), and the 4x200 and 4x400 relays.
Girls golf
C-I’s Jasmyn Sibell continued her exceptional season, earning third place at the Grand National Meet and second place at C-I’s home meet at Purple Hawk. As a team, the Jackets also finished third out of eight teams at Grand National, and fourth out of 12 teams in their home meet.
Also at the Purple Hawk, North Branch finished ninth as a team, with Hailey Bistodeau finishing 20th.
Boys golf
The Mississippi 8 golf teams are probably already getting tired of seeing each other. With the emphasis on limiting meets to conference and other local opponents, the eight teams went up against each other three times in the last week, with the results being primarily the same each time. The three meets were held at Chisago Lakes on Tuesday, April 20, Bulrush Golf Course (hosted by North Branch) on April 22, and Monticello on Monday, April 26.
For the Jackets, senior Easton Parnell is having a solid season, scoring identical 81s at Chisago Lakes and Monticello. That was good enough for sixth place and 11th place, respectively. His best finish was at Bulrush, where his 77 earned him fifth place. As a team, C-I placed fourth at both Chisago Lakes and Bulrush, and fifth at Monticello.
Tyler Minke was North Branch’s top golfer in all three meets. Minke had a tough outing at Chisago Lakes, shooting a 90, which placed him 24th. He shot identical 82s in the other two meets, which placed him 11th at Bulrush and 14th at Monticello. As a team, North Branch finished eighth at both Chisago Lakes and Bulrush, and seventh at Monticello.
