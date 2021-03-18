Teams head into sections under unique conditions

The 2021 winter sports regular season, which has been short in duration but at times felt like it was going on forever, that featured participants glad to be competing but at times been insanely frustrating, and which has featured plenty of memorable moments, both good and bad, has finally come to an end.
Beginning last week, section competition has started for area teams. And like everything else this season, postseason play is being held under different circumstances than years past.
Gymnastics
As it was with sports such as cross country, swimming and diving, and most likely track and field and golf this spring, based on current COVID restrictions, section gymnastics meets, which typically features eight or more teams competing at the same time, had to be considerably modified.
Section competition will take place March 19 and 20. Because of limitations for the number of teams able to compete at the same time, each section meet will be broken into two separate sessions, with the top four-ranked teams competing in the second session. Their rankings will also determine which event they begin on, with the #1 seed starting on vault, #2 seed on bars, #3 seed on beam, and #4 seed on floor.
While C-I is not surprisingly ranked in the top four of Section 7AA, they are in the unusual position of being the #3-ranked team in the section, meaning they will start on beam. Anoka has the #1 seed and Forest Lake is the #2 seed. The Section 7AA meet is being held on Friday, March 19 at Forest Lake.
North Branch will also be in the second session of their Section 7A meet, to be held in Big Lake on Saturday, March 20. Thanks to their season-best score in their final meet, the Vikings vaulted over Becker for the #3 seed, meaning they too will start on beam. Big Lake is the #1 seed and Monticello is the #2 seed.
As usual, the first place team, plus six individuals on each event will advance to the state tournament, which will also be drastically different.
Boys hockey
Both C-I and North Branch compete in Section 5A for boys hockey. The Jackets come into the postseason with one of the highest seeds in school history, earning the #3 seed. C-I will host a quarterfinal game for the first time since Minnesota went to a two-class tournament. This is also only the second year the Jackets have found themselves in Class A. They will face #6 Pine City on Thursday, March 18.
If they win that game, they will either travel to #2 seed Northern Lakes or host a semifinal game against #7 seed Sauk Rapids-Rice or #10 seed Princeton, should Northern Lakes get upset in their quarterfinals game. The semifinal game is slated for Saturday, March 20.
North Branch was originally given the #8 seed in the section, and were scheduled to face #9 seed Mora on Tuesday, March 16. However, on Monday, March 15 it was announced North Branch had forfeited that game, ending their season.
Girls basketball
The Jackets were supposed to be in a “rebuilding year,” but someone forgot to tell them that. Despite losing all but one starter from last year’s Section 7AAAA championship team, the Jackets put together a strong 14-3 regular season record, which earned them the #2 seed for sections. They will host #7 seed Duluth East on Saturday, March 20. A win there will have them hosting the section semifinal game versus either #3 seed Blaine or #6 seed Coon Rapids on Tuesday, March 23.
The seeding for North Branch in Section 7AAA took place on Wednesday, March 17. The Vikings were given the #7 seed and will play at #2 seed Chisago Lakes on Saturday, March 20.
Boys basketball
As opposed to the Jacket girls, the C-I boys team truly did go through a rebuilding year after also graduating all but one starter, plus several bench players. Their 3-14 season record resulted in the Jackets being given the #6 seed. They will travel to #3 seed Forest Lake on Saturday, March 20.
The North Branch Vikings boys team was also given the #7 seed for Section 7AAA. They will travel to #2 seed Hibbing on March 20.
For all of the section tournaments, games will be played at the higher seed’s home venue. The number of spectators will be limited, with most sections going with a two tickets per athlete limit. Anyone wishing to attend needs to be placed on their schools’ admissions lists ahead of time. No walk-ups will be admitted, even if the COVID capacity has not been reached.
