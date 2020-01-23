The winter sports season came to a screeching halt last weekend, as the winter storm that was predicted to blanket the area with over a half-foot of snow, plus near whiteout conditions, forced the early postponements or cancellations of all games and practices for both Friday and Saturday, Jan. 17-18.
Between Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch, a total of 12 varsity games, three wrestling tournaments, the section True-Team swimming and diving meet and one dance competition were either postponed or outright canceled in just those two days.
Wrestling was the most impacted sport from this flurry of scheduling adjustments. Cambridge-Isanti was slated to host three other teams on Friday, plus the annual Bluejacket Duals was wiped out on Saturday. North Branch’s own annual individual tournament was also scheduled for Friday night, with the team then set to compete at St. Croix Lutheran the following day.
That, coupled with a lighter-than-normal competition schedule leading up to the busy weekend, meant many teams will now see at least a one-week break between competitions.
However, most of the teams were able to get in one day of competition on either Tuesday or Thursday of last week.
Gymnastics
Both C-I and North Branch gymnastics teams were the lone sports to avoid having to make any competition schedule changes as both teams’ only meets for the week went off as planned on Thursday.
The Bluejackets defeated Becker 142.575-131.775. Freshman Laci Lorinser won the all-around with a 36.25, which included a first place 9.275 on beam. Senior AnnaGrace Nelson was close behind with a second place all-around score of 36.175, which included a first place 9.2 on floor.
North Branch also played host, going against neighbor Chisago Lakes, but losing 133.875-129.575.
Boys hockey
Both North Branch and C-I picked up wins last week.
The Vikings beat Gentry Academy 6-3 by scoring three goals in the first and third periods. Dawson Johnson was the only player to score twice, with the other four goals spread out between four players. North Branch won despite giving up 52 shots on goal, with Jake Turek making 49 saves to earn the win.
The win gives North Branch a 12-4 season record.
Meanwhile, the Jackets had a little easier time in their win, converting five of their 38 shots for goals in a 5-3 win over Becker/Big Lake. Jacob Ziebarth had two goals in the game, as C-I broke open a 3-3 tie game in the third period with two unanswered goals.
The win brings their record to 4-11, with two of those wins coming against Becker/Big Lake.
Girls basketball
Only the Jackets saw game action last week, beating St. Cloud Tech 76-63 on Tuesday, Jan. 14. Mikayla Aumer had 25 points to lead C-I, with Amme Sheforgen adding 18 and Jana Swanson and Myranda Brooger contributing 12 points each.
C-I now sits with a 10-5 season record.
Boys Basketball
It was the Vikings who were able to get a game in last week for boys basketball, losing to Becker 78-71.
The loss extended North Branch’s losing skid to nine games.
Wrestling
The Vikings did manage to get in a pair of dual matches last week, as the team traveled to St. Francis to take on both the Saints and Becker in conference competition. In both of the matches, North Branch was held to just one decision and one pinfall, losing to Becker 64-9 and St. Francis 70-9. Austin Sonnek and Brandt Bombard picked up the pins, with Gage Krech and Josh Logan picking up the decisions.
Boys swimming and diving
The Jackets hosted Monticello on Thursday, falling to the Magic 95-83. Eli Bingham (100 fly) and Mitchell Patrick (500 free) were the only contested winners for the Jackets as Monticello built up a commanding lead and swam the last three events as exhibition only.
Girls hockey
Cambridge-Isanti-Mora hosted Proctor/Hermantown on Tuesday last week, falling 5-0. After a scoreless first period, the Mirage exploded for three goals in the second and two in the third off of a total of 49 shots on goal, compared to only 15 shots for the Jackets.
