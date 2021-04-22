Viking 2021 Spring Sports Showcase

Softball
Head coach: Katherine Crudo
2021 Roster: Hannah Bernier, Katherine Carlson, Madison Helin, Emma Hurd, Lydia Kuhlman, erin Pederson, Brooke Rothe, Makenna Runk, Alexis Sheehan, Ava Sittlow, Sophia Smith, and Peyton Verdon
How has the full year off affected the start of your season? So far the start of the season in terms of practices, getting in teams and the coverage of skills/drills/situations has felt a bit rushed. Being that not only did we not get a season last year, but we have kids that are stepping up in big positions and higher level teams that have not previously been exposed or had the previous year to prepare for. Since the season started later and 1st practice to 1st game turn around is so short we have had to really be diligent with our practice planning to make sure we are doing a progression to get us semi ready for our first outing.
How will it impact competition throughout the season? I feel across the board every team is dealing with the same issues/concerns with the start of the season so it is an equal playing field, however for us, we are used to having things pretty much in place and right now, and probably for the first few weeks of competition we will be trying to figure out what the right fit is in terms of athletes playing where, line up, etc.
What did you or your athletes do in place of competition, or to try to keep their skills? Well many of our softball athletes still got their summer season so luckily for the most part those that play summer ball still had some sort of summer ball competition and schedule. Many of our small town community athletes play numerous sports which is awesome and many use other resources such as their lifting coach, pitching coach, etc.
What kind of COVID rules are in place for your sport? The rules for COVID are constantly changing. We had to go lighter on conditioning things due to masks but other than that the game will still be played the same. Currently masks are required at all times, even while playing.
Based on COVID scheduling guidelines, is rescheduling weather postponements more difficult? Ohhh… we don’t even want to think about rescheduling. We are in high hopes for the perfect spring, because these athletes deserve a semi normal season for something they have put so many hours and passion into. But yes, scheduling in the first place was very hectic and rescheduling I am assuming will be the same. We do not have much room for openings and we have games on top of games in May so hoping everything runs smoothly.
Baseball
Head coach: Stephen Christensen
How has the full year off affected the start of your season? The start of our season was also 2 weeks later than normal. That has been a bigger issue for me. There are lots of details to cover before the season starts!
How will it impact competition throughout the season? Some communities had played some sort of competition last summer or fall, but in general, I think the competition will get to where it should be, but it’ll take time.
What did you or your athletes do in place of competition, or to try to keep their skills? Some of our student-athletes played other sports or competed in travel-league type events to keep sharp.
What kind of COVID rules are in place for your sport? In general, masking is the largest. Other than that, minor rules changes like seating, and each team brings their own balls to use during the game. That will affect our budgets a bit to pay for more equipment needed to keep safe. On the field, it should be pretty normal.
Based on COVID scheduling guidelines, is rescheduling weather postponements more difficult? We are two weeks later than we would have normally been able to start. In a normal season, we would likely have 2 games a week to start, and then mix in 3, or even 4. Depending on the weather each year, rescheduling can be even more hectic. We’ll see how it goes!
Anything else to add? Thanks for covering us. Be patient, things will turn around for all of us!
Boys tennis
Head coach: Joel Santjer
2021 Roster: Josh Newman, Noah Schwartzrock, Brock Peterson, Gabe Wurdemann, Theo Carjilla, Blake Scanlon, Trevor Johnson, Alex Langevin, Ben Rossini, and Ryan Hink
How has the full year off affected the start of your season? The boys tennis team graduated most of the varsity squad in 2020, so nearly the whole team will be in new positions or new to tennis. Practices for us have gone back to building a foundation of proper technique and movement rather than upper levels of strategy. The boys have adapted well though and are quickly shaking the rust off their swings.
How will it impact competition throughout the season? This year will be interesting as not only our team, but others in the conference and section have a lot of new players in new positions. It will be fun to see how teams shift and change throughout the season as players get better and re-acquainted with the process.
What did you or your athletes do in place of competition, or to try to keep their skills? My assistant coach and I created videos to connect with our players and work on technique throughout the year. We also were fortunate enough to continue our camps and other opportunities to get better during the summer.
What kind of COVID rules are in place for your sport? We have the rules of play that have been in place for many other aspects of life at this point- social distance, wear a mask when close by others. When the team is spaced out, our players can take off their masks. Our doubles players will play with them on, when they are together on the same court. Having played a couple of matches already, it doesn’t seem to impact play at all.
Based on COVID scheduling guidelines, is rescheduling weather postponements more difficult? Rescheduling weather postponements is actually easier for us this year. Schedules are a bit more flexible than in the fall, so we can reschedule to a different week when needed. We get to play most of the season we hoped for, which is just another reason to be thankful for what we have.
Anything else to add? We’re looking forward to having a great season.
Girls track and field
Head coach: Norm Nagel
2021 Roster: Cora Hudella, Ellinor Tetzlaff, Tori Kent, Sonja Malone, Mykayla Sierra, Mazie Hansen, Summer Fruth, Ella Kuhlman, Paris Kopp, Asaysha Olson, Lilly Johnson, Madison Whiteman, Olivia Lorge, Rile Peek, Ava Gertan, Cynthia Peterson, Sophia Benedict, Avery Smith, Ellie Groen, Elayna Goetlt, Brianna Polpinick, Amelia Bjerkevedt, Emily Darst, Lauren Hicks, Abby Schulte, Lexi Torres, Deyton Drost, MaKenna Peterson, Paige Bauer, Dakota Esget, Derrian Dick, Brooke Giese, Jordan Fonnest, Ella Dick, Libby Nielsen
How has the full year off affected the start of your season? Having a full year off has not impacted our first part of the season. We’ve have little injuries and practicing as a normal year.
How will it impact competition throughout the season? I believe the competition will suffer the first part of the season, but get back to normal in May. We had our first meet at St Francis yesterday and the entries for events were down. It will take a little time to shake off the rust.
What did you or your athletes do in place of competition, or to try to keep their skills? We were shut down district wide, so we could not be on school grounds last summer. That hurt because we do a lot of field events in the summer.
What kind of COVID rules are in place for your sport? Covid rule are in place: we take daily attendance, group pods, and the almighty mask up. Most track meets will be split gender, with boys going first then girls come in later or vice versa. The atmosphere will be a little different since both genders wont be at the venue at the same time.
Based on COVID scheduling guidelines, is rescheduling weather postponements more difficult? Scheduling is a nightmare. With Covid cancellations weather postpoments it seem like each week we cross our fingers and pray. We also have to schedule split busing.
Anything else to add? There are a lot of moving parts to this years season, but we have great coaches and great kids and we will figure this out. I would hate to have another season wiped out.
Boys track and field
Head coach: Brent Lundgren
Returning Letterwinners: Harrison Toussaint (hurdles, LJ, HJ), Logan Murphy (HJ), Justin Ramos (TJ)
How has the full year off affected the start of your season? Having no season last year leaves a big gap of athletes that have no high school track experience so not only are we trying to teach the freshman the ropes but also the sophomores and any juniors/seniors that are coming out for the first time too. We’ve had some great leadership so far from the juniors and seniors that have experience at the varsity level which has been a huge help. This is something that we will continue to rely on.
Anything else to add? Team goals for this year are: Finish top 3 at the True Team Section, Conference Meet, and top 5 at the MSHSL Section Meet. Develop our younger athletes and get them experience. Reach personal goals and bests as the season progresses.
Girls golf
Head coach: Ryan Minke
How has the full year off affected the start of your season? I was certainly excited to see that the girls that were planning to come out last season still decided to play golf. After a year off it is hard to stay committed - especially with beginner golfers. However, they stuck it out and are doing really well. Losing last season slowed down development and improvement of golf skills - however, having the summer to work with some of the golfers really made a difference.
How will it impact competition throughout the season? Tough to say how it will affect competition. It will mostly affect girls that do not play much golf on their own. Many girls play a lot in the summer (MN Jr. PGA) etc. so they will not be affected much. Some play with families or on their own so it is so beneficial if they played on their own last summer. Ultimately, it will balance out for everyone.
What did you or your athletes do in place of competition, or to try to keep their skills? We met a few times in the summer - especially the beginner golfers so they can learn the basics of the swing, chipping, putting, and rules of the game. It was helpful that the MSHSL allowed some time to work with athletes last summer.
What kind of COVID rules are in place for your sport? The main rule that affects us is the limit of participants in tournaments. Having only 72 players at a tournament dramatically affected our JV schedule. It has been appreciated knowing that girls do not need to wear masks when golfing but the conference has had to work hard at reconfiguring the schedule and tournament formats.
Based on COVID scheduling guidelines, is rescheduling weather postponements more difficult? Navigating schedules with teaching schedules and instructional time may pose some challenges. Transportation costs will increase due to van restrictions and having to take buses. Invitations are not allowed so we will likely play only conference meets. Weather always makes it interesting for spring sports but there is flexibility with open dates - scheduling with golf courses is another challenge. Since we will need to schedule separate JV meets, we may run into some big challenges finding dates with golf courses and teams in the conference.
Anything else to add? Despite the challenges, we are just happy to be playing and being outdoors. We have a great group of girls this season and I am excited to see them complete at a high level and improve throughout the season.
Boys golf
Head coach: Ryan Minke
How has the full year off affected the start of your season? The biggest thing it has affected is our numbers. We were at between 15-20 kids every year, this year we have 10.
How will it impact competition throughout the season? It shouldn’t impact it too much. Kids that play golf were still able to play last summer.
What did you or your athletes do in place of competition, or to try to keep their skills? Most of them played all summer.
What kind of COVID rules are in place for your sport? We are limited to 72 players at each event, so Junior Varsity will be limited to 3 Golfers. Otherwise the kids are pretty spread out while playing, so social distancing shouldn’t be to difficult.
Based on COVID scheduling guidelines, is rescheduling weather postponements more difficult? It might be, we won’t know until we have to try to reschedule.
Anything else to add? I am just glad that we get to play this year.
