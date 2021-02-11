Viking Athlete of the Week - February 11, 2021

From the coach: Jordan is a tremendous team mate and Captain. While electing captains, players on the team noted his “positivity” and ability to “lift guys up.” As a senior defensemen, Jordan is a force on the ice, able to maintain control of the puck when pressured, make the tough passes, and great skating ability. As a student, Jordan pushes himself in the classroom and maintains strong grades. Every team would be lucky to someone like Jordan!
Favorite thing about sports: I love the competition between rival schools and being on a team with all the boys.
Person who has influenced you: I would say the person who has influenced me the most would be my dad. I look up to him and I have learned so much from him.
How do you prepare for a game or meet?: I am usually the first player dressed and ready to go for the game. I always say a pregame prayer after I am ready to go and focus on the game and what’s about to happen.
Highlight of athletic career: Going to state sophomore year in hockey was an awesome experience.
Future goals: My future goals are to go to college and have a successful career in whatever I end up.
