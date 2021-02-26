Viking Athlete of the Week - February 25, 2021

From the coach: I nominated Dakota for athlete of the week for many reasons! She has proved her work ethic in practice, and has brought that with her to our meets. She has been consistently improving her scores, and is always looking for more. Dakota is a great athlete to work with, and will have a great future in gymnastics.
Favorite thing about sports: My favorite thing about sports is that I always have an opportunity to improve. Also I like to spend time with my teammates.
Person who has influenced you: The people that influence me the most are my teammates
How do you prepare for a game or meet?: I prepare for meets by listening to music and foam rolling.
Highlight of athletic career: Making all conference for gymnastics in 7th grade. State and regionals for level 8.
Future goals: My goal for this season is to make it to state on at least one event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.