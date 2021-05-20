Viking Athlete of the Week - May 20, 2021

From the coach: Harry is a captain on our track team that brings an incredible amount of positive energy every single day. He is the type of student athlete that can instantly change anyone’s day just by being around him. He is a great leader for our team and enjoys helping/teaching our younger athletes the ins and outs of track and field.
Favorite thing about sports: I love competing in front of large crowds. I will never get tired of the atmosphere a track meet with lots of people creates. I feel like I do best in those environments.
Person who has influenced you: I would say my parents influence me most. They are very supportive and work very hard for my sake, I want to make them proud.
How do you prepare for a game or meet?: Mental preparation is a big part of my pre-meet preparation. In order to put myself in the right mindset, I remind myself of all the training I’ve done and how hard I’ve worked leading up to the meet.
Highlight of athletic career: I think becoming conference champion in 7th and 8th grade. The middle school conference meets were the first major competitions I competed in for Track and Field, so it’s a special memory for me. I like looking back and seeing how far I’ve come from those meets.
Future goals: Going to the U of M and studying kinesiology is my long-term goal but, going to State is my goal for the near future.
