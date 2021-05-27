Viking Athlete of the Week - May 27, 2021

From the coach: I would like to nominate Hailey Bistodeau for athlete of the week for North Branch Girls Golf. Hailey finished tying for first overall at the recent conference meet in Princeton amongst the 8 overall conference teams. She also helped the team finish 4th overall in the meet. Hailey is a junior and has been working hard each and every practice. She also placed 1st overall at our recent dual with St. Anthony at Gross National Golf Course. As a captain she continues to improve and provide our team with leadership.
Favorite thing about sports: My favorite thing about sports is the people i play with and the memories we have made
Person who has influenced you: My dad
How do you prepare for a game or meet?: I prepare for meets by just trying to relax i guess
Highlight of athletic career: The highlight of my career so far has got to be tying for first place at the Princeton meet this year.
Future goals: My future goals are to play college golf.
